CLOSE
Virginia State University has been selected as one of six HBCU’s to take part in a national research project that will focus on building an integrated framework for digital learning. The $2.5 million project is the first-of-its-kind initiative led by Complete College America which is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.See story here
VSU Selected To Be A Part Of $2.5 Million National Research Project was originally published on kissrichmond.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
More From KYSDC