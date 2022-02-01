HBCU News
VSU Selected To Be A Part Of $2.5 Million National Research Project

Virginia State University has been selected as one of six HBCU’s to take part in a national research project that will focus on building an integrated framework for digital learning. The $2.5 million project is the first-of-its-kind initiative led by Complete College America which is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.See story here

VSU Selected To Be A Part Of $2.5 Million National Research Project  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

