Are we the only ones loving this wave of new music at the top of 2022? Queen Naija and Big Sean hopped on board and dropped their new Hate Our Love, which samples Bobby Glen’s Sounds Like a Love Song. Jay-Z also sampled the song in his 2001 hit, Song Cry.

The duo hasn’t dropped the music video yet, but you can check out the lyrics video on Queen Naija’s YouTube page and catch a cameo from he boo, Clarence White,

