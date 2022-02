93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After winning several nights of KYS Versus on air – Uptown Trinn linked with Little Bacon Bear to talk about everything from her musical influences to her viral song ‘DMV Rap Freaks’

Watch their full interview here:

https://youtu.be/0mMvvyeHv8I

Stream Uptown Trinn’s music:

Apple Music

Follow them

https://instagram.com/uptowntrinn?utm_medium=copy_link

https://instagram.com/littlebaconbear?utm_medium=copy_link

Also On 93.9 WKYS: