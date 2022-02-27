Saweetie Gives Us Hair Envy In New Purple Tresses

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie has been giving us major hair envy lately and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down anytime soon. Over the weekend, the “My Type” rapper debuted her latest hair color and it’s safe to say that we’re already obsessed!

Taking to Instagram, the beauty showed off her new, light purple tresses that looked absolutely stunning on her. She wore the look in loose curls as they draped slightly past her shoulders. She wore the look while sitting courtside at an NBA game and looked absolutely stunning as she worked a black, zip-up strapless top with minimal jewelry and jeweled adorned pink nails. Check out the look courtesy of The Shade Room below.

The Icy Queen has been giving us different hair looks ever since she shocked us all with her new blonde buzz cut las December, a move that the 28-year-old says helped her reach an “elevated” version of herself.

“I wanted to start over and I did research about hair and [how] hair holds a lot of energy,” the rapper told radio hosts on Power 106 Los Angeles during an interview. “And I really wanted to just feel new and fresh with this new music. I won’t say ‘new’ me, but elevated me. I really just wanted to start over again.”

She explained that after a stressful year she’s learned to meditate in order to manage her anxieties. She continued, “especially for all my boss b***** who work tireless hours, who be putting in that work, make sure you meditate, make sure you center yourself and make sure you have alignment within yourself and your body.”

What do you think of Saweetie’s new look?

