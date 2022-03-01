93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Donnell Rawlings has a new comedy special with Dave Chappelle! We talk to him about that and more! Throughout the years comedy has definitely evolved. With the help of social media you can gain notoriety and attention with just the click of a button and you don’t even have to leave your house. OG comedians like Donnell Rawlings know the real grind that it took to build a name before technology and TikTok.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

His hard work is not goin unnoticed. We talked with him about his upcoming special, the key to longevity in the comedy and he even mentioned that he is training rapper T.I. on how to do stand up comedy.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Launching New Netflix Comedy Series, Kicks Off With Standup Legend Earthquake

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Watch this interview and more and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comedian Donnell Rawlings Talks New Comedy Special With Dave Chappelle was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: