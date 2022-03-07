93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

When Savannah James isn’t busy shutting down Instagram with her flawless fashion, she’s working as a kitchen beautician for her adorable daughter, Zhuri.

Yesterday the James matriarch took to Instagram to show the power of her growing on her daughter’s hair. In a reel, she gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what it takes to maintain Zhuri’s long, healthy tresses.

“A little peek into our wash/trim day routine.

*Disclaimer* I am not a professional. I’m a kitchen beautician. The process I use has gotten us to these lengths through the last 7 years. Please don’t come for me

I will share more details soon! ,” she captioned her post.

The only reason anyone would come for you would be for a bit of hair advice. Zhuri’s hair is thriving under her mom’s care, and it’s beautiful to see. James’ comment section was met with tons of praise.

Actress Yvonne Orji wrote, “Now y’all just showing off. Don’t make me come over there and cop a bundle .”

Chef Dena Marino said, “This PRO kitchen beautician works hard with all that hair! ”

While another social media user praised James for doing Zhuri’s hair herself, instead of paying a stylist to maintain her hair. “The fact that you can put someone to do her hair but you choose to do so warms my heart. That’s why Zhuri has inches for days,” the fan wrote.

I know mama James is busy and all, but I can’t help but wonder if she’s taking new clients. Specifically me. My hair could benefit from her growing hands. What do you think? Would you like Savannah James style your hair?

Length Check: Savannah James Shows Off Her Daughter Zhuri’s Long, Healthy Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

