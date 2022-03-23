Diva’s Daily Dirt: WNBA Star Brittney Griner Update + Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Reveals Details of Health Scare 

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Meets With U.S Officials for First Time

We are finally getting some new details on WNBA star Brittney Griner when it comes to her current circumstance of being detained in Russia. The latest news reports that an official from the US embassy in Moscow confirms that the 31-year-old Olympic star is in ‘good condition.’ This is the first time Griner has received official government access since she has been detained by Russia. They were granted consular access to the basketball star yesterday March 22nd. US State Department spokesman Ned Price spoke on the situation and said, “We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly.”

Do remember that the two-time Olympic gold medalist was detained in Moscow back in February after Russian authorities claimed they found vape cartridges while searching her luggage. The cartridges allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Griner is to stay detained until at least May 19th as they continue to investigate.

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Blames Her Team, Reveals Details of Health Scare

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter went live on Instagram Tuesday night and spilled a little tea of his own. He spoke openly about her ongoing health issues and he seems to blame some of the people she has around her. “They are responsible for almost seeing her life come to an end. There are current people in place, management, that clearly put her in a life-or-death situation. And denied medical coverage and care. If it wasn’t for my son and myself stepping in, that’s it.”

He claims he and his son had to get Wendy help because her team wouldn’t allow “rescuers” to treat her during a health scare. He also revealed the daytime television star allegedly underwent not one but two blood transfusions, “and two blood transfusions later, that queen is still here.”

Kevin Hunter comes off as a pretty stand up guy after having this to say about his ex-wife and media mogul Wendy Williams and their marriage:

“When it comes to whatever narratives that might be spun out there, regarding me, my entire family, I want to first and foremost say I respect … I truly respect all I was able to experience with my ex-wife and what we were able to accomplish. – What she has clearly accomplished on her own and her own merit, and what we were able to accomplish together.”

“When it comes to my personal life of what the public has been able to see in real-time, I take full accountability for my actions and understanding how I might have hurt a lot of people …” He continued, “I did hurt somebody — for that, I wish her nothing but the best and wellness and support.”

Mr. Hunter did of course take the time to bash the producers of the popular talk show amongst other things as he is still in a legal battle with the production company for wrongful termination. Kevin Hunter is suing for $10 million.

RELATED: Brittney Griner’s Arrest: Here’s Everything We Know About The WNBA Star’s Detainment In Russia

RELATED: Wendy Williams Addresses Her Health Issues: ‘I’m Going to Be Back’