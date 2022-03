93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Fresh off his KYS Versus win, Alabama native Black Native caught up with Little Bacon Bear to talk about his record ‘Forever Tonight’ ft. Tokyo Omega & James Ferrette. Covering everything from divorce, to focusing on his adult contemporary sound – get to know Black Native and check out the interview

Follow Black Native | https://www.instagram.com/wakandanking/

Stream ‘Forever Tonight’ | https://blacknative.bandcamp.com/album/too-serious

