DMV Music
HomeLittle Bacon Bear

Brown Sugar Production talks music, Seasonal Love, and more [KYS Versus Interview]

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Fresh off her #KYSVersus win on 93.9 WKYS ( @Radio One D.C. ) with Tee Lyric, Brown Sugar Productions killed it with ‘Holidays in Rio’

Talking everything from navigating the industry as a woman to her upcoming projects, Brown Sugar is definitely one to watch and support

Get to know her in her interview with Little Bacon Bear

 

Check Brown Sugar’s work https://www.brownsugarprod.com/

Follow Tee Lyric https://www.instagram.com/poshkidtee/

Follow Little Bacon Bear https://www.instagram.com/littlebaconbear

brown sugar productions , little bacon bear , tee lyric

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close