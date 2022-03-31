Diva’s Daily Dirt: Ashanti To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame + Did The Oscars Ask Will Smith To Leave?

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame



Congratulations to Ashanti who will be receiving her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month.

The Grammy-winning songwriter, actress, and producer will be the 2,718th star on the walk of fame and the ceremony is set to take place April 7 at 11:30 am PT. The ‘Foolish’ singer’s star will lay at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard alongside actress Tichina Arnold and rapper Ja Rule.

“Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress, and executive producer,” Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement. “She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz.’”

Oscars Officials Reportedly Never Formally Asked Will Smith to Leave the Ceremony



There have been conflicting reports on this whole slap situation and now there are new claims that Will Smith was never asked to leave the theater at all. Yesterday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed it has indeed begun its “disciplinary proceedings” against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony. The organization claimed they asked Smith to leave the show, but he refused.

However, sources with direct knowledge of the incident said Smith was never formally asked to leave and was even told by an official and producers that he could stay. Will Packer, who produced the show this year, is said to have been the ‘key’ as to why Will Smith was able to stay for the remainder of the show. Packer is said to be gearing up to clear the air about a few things pertaining to the incident Friday morning on ‘Good Morning America.’

