Former ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson Inks First-Look Development Deal With Paramount

There is life after Black Ink Crew: Chicago for Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson.

Deadline reports the talented tattoo artist best known for doing tattoos on herself and the drama between herself and Ryan Henry in Black Ink Crew: Chicago has signed a first-look development and executive producer deal with Paramount. Jackson will develop and EP original content for Paramount in tandem with her production company as part of the deal.

“I couldn’t feel more blessed, and I’m excited to partner with Paramount as they continue to bolster a new generation of BIPOC and women creators,” Jackson said. “I’m thrilled to not only return to TV but to also create and produce new, fun, fresh, compelling, and impactful content across all platforms.”

Despite falling out with the Black Ink Crew: Chicago cast following the whole Ryan fiasco, ultimately deciding to leave the VH1 reality tv show to focus on her building brand, Jackson has popped back up on tv screens. She was recently spotted on Black Ink Crew: Compton offering cast member Nessie a booth in her tattoo shop, which is the first tattoo studio in Beverly Hills owned by a Black woman.

Jackson’s skills with the tattoo gun have earned some impressive clientele. She has done tattoos for NFL superstar Von Miller, R&B superstar Trey Songz, actor Idris Elba, and Faith Evans, just to name a few. Kat Tat is also an artist and has worked featured in ESPN, Rolling Stone, Inked, and BET. Her original paintings were featured in multiple art exhibitions, including Art Basel, with names like Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson and comedian/actor Deon Cole purchasing her work.

Congrats to Kat Tat. We’re looking forward to what she and Paramount cook up.

