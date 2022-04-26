Should I Give Important Files To My Boss Even Though I Was Escorted Out?

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend was a good one and as always we need help from the Hustlers!

She resigned after her boss refused to give her a raise in pay after. Her boss overreacted and had her immediately walked out! She was appalled that he would do that, even after dedicating five years to the company. Looks like he moved too soon because now he’s requesting the passwords and other sensitive information that only she has! Should she return the info!? It’s a battle between morality and revenge! Listen and let us know what you would do!

