Ari Lennox performed at the Broccoli City Festival this past weekend in her hometown, Washington, D.C., and she looked like a goddess in a custom, emerald corset that stole the show!

Green is one of the many shades that looks awesome on brown skin, and Ari proved this theory to be a fact. The Pressure singer flaunted her gorgeous, melanated skin in an embellished corset that fit every curve on her body perfectly. The custom piece featured a crisscross neckline, revealing a little cleavage, and horns that protruded from the breast area. The entire garb was covered in a green sparkling, netted material and the neck straps, horns, and hip pads were adorned by green and gold jewels. Ari completed the look with gold drop earrings, matching green hair, bejeweled nails, and gold ankle-strap sandals.

Jolleson, the designer of this corset, has successfully collaborated with Ari on past performance looks. He has a knack for bringing out the singer’s best assets like her toned legs, her sculpted arms, and her round hips. We are loving this fashion collaboration between the two artists, and we can’t wait to see the next look they come up with!

Ari Lennox Wears A Custom Jolleson Corset For Her Broccoli City Fest Performance And We’re Green With Envy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com