The Undressing Room Present By Macy’s “Life After Death” | Episode 67

Kevin Samuels passed away a week after posting a controversial video and leaves social media in shambles. Also, It’s Ray J vs Kim Kardashian- Who do you believe? Plus, Lore’l undresses the details behind her viral interview with Kehlani for The Morning Hustle, from the crazy DMs to the backstory. Get all of the behind-the-scenes moments.

