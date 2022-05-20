Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Scores Small Win & Chris Brown Lands Multi-Year Residency Deal

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

WENDY WILLIAMS SCORES SMALL WIN IN ONGOING WELLS FARGO CASE

Looks like Wendy Williams, 57, has won the court battle when it comes to her money honey! According to the latest reports, the legendary talk show host will be able to retrieve her funds as a New York judge appointed an official financial guardian to oversee her finances this week.

An insider claims,

“The guardianship process is complete, which means the court-appointed a financial guardian. Now it’s up to the guardian, Wendy, and the court as to how she will be accessing her money.”

“The court can eventually decide to give Wendy back full control over her accounts and end the guardianship- but that is up to the court.”

Although the daytime diva doesn’t have 100% control right now, she still has some kind of say so and all of that could all change soon.

Chris Brown Lands Multi-Year Residency Deal in Vegas

Not only is Chris Breezy headed on tour with Lil Baby, he also just landed a multi-year residency deal with Drai’s nightclub in Las Vegas! Is it giving Summer girls trip to Sin City? Yes!

The ‘No Guidance’ singer is set to officially kick off his residency in Vegas on June 11th. Sources say Chris Breezy will be performing on a transparent two-level stage personally designed by him.

This see-through stage will give fans more of an immersive experience than they would during a stadium venue tour. Drai’s VP of Entertainment says “He’s one of the most dynamic live performers today. And we’re thrilled to welcome him back with a production that’s set to deliver an unprecedented fan experience.”

