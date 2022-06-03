Celebrate The 2nd Anniversary of Black Lives Matter Plaza With Jackie Paige & FITDC

CLOSE
Join Jackie Paige and FITDC on Saturday June 4th at 9:30am to commemorate the anniversary of the historic mural and renaming of Black Lives Matter Plaza! This free fitness event will feature workouts, music, vendors from Black-owned businesses, and giveaways!
9:30 AM – Meet At BLM Plaza. Get your spot on the Plaza and get ready to vibe!
10:15 AM – Workout Begins. Enjoy an hour-long workout led by DC difference makers – Our #FITDC Ambassador team.
11 AM – Socialize And Cool Down. Enjoy food, beverages, and merch provided by local Black owned businesses and FITDC.
We’ll See You June 4th at 9:30am on Black Lives Matter Plaza!
REGISTER HERE
