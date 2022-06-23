2022 Caribbean Carnival Returns To The DMV This July

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s official! We need all of the proud Caribbeans to stand up and pop out! City officials announced that the 2022 Caribbean Carnival is returning this year at Clifton Park!

The Baltimore/Washington One Carnival is set for July 9 and 10 with a $20 admission fee for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

Now, if you have ever been to the islands or a carnival festival, then you know to expect GREAT food, colorful costumes, the best whining and dancing you’ve seen, and lots of Caribbean pride!

The parade is scheduled for July 9 beginning at 12 PM and at least 35,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

So you know what that means? Save the date and get ready to enjoy a piece of the Caribbean culture right here in Baltimore.

For more info, visit the festival’s official website.

