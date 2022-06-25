The Obamas Ink Deal With Audible To Amplify Diverse Voices

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Obamas are advancing their mission to use storytelling as an avenue to foster social interconnectedness. The couple recently inked a multi-project deal with Audible.

Through the multi-year, first-look partnership—which was brokered through their production imprint Higher Ground—the Obamas will develop content centered on the amplification of diverse voices; cultivating audio projects in which those who have been historically marginalized can see themselves reflected.

“We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell at Higher Ground, and there’s no one we’d rather write our next chapter with than Audible. Together, we will keep striving to tell compelling, provocative, and soulful stories—while doing everything we can to make sure they reach the folks who need to hear them,” former FLOTUS Michelle Obama shared in a statement.

Former President Barack Obama added they hope to use this partnership as a vessel to tell meaningful stories that are entertaining and inspiring. “At Higher Ground, we have always sought to lift up voices that deserve to be heard—and Audible is invested in realizing that vision alongside us. I’m looking forward to partnering with them to tell stories that not only entertain but also inspire,” he said.

Since its inception in 2019, Higher Ground has delivered award-winning transformative projects. Amongst them are the podcast series Tell Them, I Am which captures poignant narratives from the Muslim community, The Big Hit Show which gave a lens into how pop culture has shaped society, and Renegades: Born in the USA which featured candid conversations between Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. The Michelle Obama Podcast, which includes deep conversations that delve into how our personal experiences and relationships shape how we show up in our communities and the world, was one of the top-performing Spotify original podcasts.

News about the Audible project comes three years after they partnered with Spotify. In April it was announced they ended their deal with the streaming platform. In April 2019, they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to lead the production of films and series for the company.

