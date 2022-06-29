93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Headkrack and Lore’l of The Morning Hustle chop it up with the self proclaimed “King Of R&B,” Jacquees about his new album and more.

RELATED: Morning Hustle Baecation” Flyway Contest PRESENTED BY JACQUEES & CASH MONEY RECORDS

The 28-year-old singer is know for his viral moments like his infamous rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at during half-time at the Laker’s game or the #JaqueesChallenge that took over TikTok. One thing about Jacquees is he’s gonna make the MOST out of a moment.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Of course our sit down with him was no different. The young star discussed his new project releasing this summer already has solidified himself as a great contender in the R&B space at such a young age we can’t wait to see how much more he will accomplish.

RELATED: Morning Hustle Baecation” Flyway Contest PRESENTED BY JACQUEES & CASH MONEY RECORDS

Quees talked about his new project which is surprisingly executive produced by Future, his inspirations in the game, and his current relationship status after calling it quits with fellow r&b star, Dreezy. Watch the full interview and subscribe to our Youtube channel for more exclusive content.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Jacquees Talks New Album, Relationship Status, & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com