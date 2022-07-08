Did You Know: Gospel Artist Tye Tribbett Contributed to Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me A River”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Internet recently discovered that gospel artist Tye Tribbett is playing the keys on Justin Timberlake’s popular song, “Cry Me A River.” Actor and social media personality Kevin Fredericks (@kevonstage) shared a clip from an interview with Tribbett, where he reveals the unexpected news.

In the short clip, the two share an exchange about Timberlake’s song produced by Timbaland.

“So that Justin Timberlake thing came from Timbaland,“ Tribbett reveals to KevOnStage during the interview. “I did the vocal arrangements. Me and Floetry,” he continues sharing about his experience assisting on the record.

Tribbett goes on to share how Timberlake’s 2002 hit single, “Cry Me A River” became a huge success.

“Cry Me a River” debuted at No. 44 on the US Billboard Hot 100, earning the Hot Shot Debut honor with 29.6 million audience impressions. On February 1, 2003, the single reached a peak of No. 3, becoming Timberlake’s first solo single to reach that position.The song also debuted on the US Pop Songs chart at No. 37. and reached a peak of 3 on February 1, 2003.

For the issue dated December 28, 2002, “Cry Me a River” debuted at No. 75 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It reached a peak of 11 on March 8, 2003. It also peaked at No. 2 on the US Hot Dance Club Songs, becoming Timberlake’s second top-three song, after his debut single “Like I Love You” reached No. 1.

“I got like two thousand dollars,” Tribbett confessed. “He got like $2 billion.”

As of 2018, the song has sold 1.2 million copies in the country.

Kevin jokingly responds, “That’s why they call it the music business. It ain’t the music friendships.”

The video plays the beginning of the song and Tribbett says, “That’s all me,” referring to the notable keys in the introduction of the song.

“Check the credits,” Tribbett adds. “I’m not lying to y’all.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer is shocked at his own musical genius as he recalls making the record.

“That’s Tye Tribbett playing,” he says. “That’s crazy now that I think about it”

Did you know this music fact?

Check out the viral clip below:

