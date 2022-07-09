Black-Led Startup Goodr Closes Series A Fundraising Round With $8M

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Since its inception in 2017, the Black-led company Goodr has been at the forefront of impactful initiatives designed to eliminate food waste and eradicate food insecurity in underserved communities throughout the country. The Atlanta-based startup will be able to advance its transformative efforts after leading a successful Series A fundraising round.

Goodr has raised $8 million in its latest round of venture capital sourcing. The funding will go towards the progression of its tech platforms, the cultivation of products centered on addressing hunger and food waste, the expansion of the team and the evolution of partnerships with companies that have a shared mission of tackling food scarcity.

Among the VC investors included in this round, led by Precursor Ventures, are Collab Capital, Backstage Capital, Gratitude Railroad, the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good, Emerson Collective, Innovations for Impact, Kimbal and Christiana Musk, and the Hockey Stick Investments. Tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Jewel Burks Solomon—who co-founded Collab Capital—has been appointed to serve on the company’s board.

Goodr has provided 30 million meals for people in need and has diverted 4 million pounds of food from landfills. Efforts like the ones led by the company are needed as studies show nearly 805 million people around the globe are facing food insecurity.

Goodr founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe says the latest round of investments will be instrumental in facilitating greater impact in communities around the globe that have been plagued by the hunger crisis.

“I am thankful to the many investors that believed in Goodr for contributing to this milestone for our company,” she shared in a statement. “We have been very capital efficient over the last five years reaching millions in annual revenue with a team of just five people for years. I look forward to growing our team, expanding to new markets and building new products to end hunger and help businesses reduce food waste. It’s an exciting time for all of us here at Goodr.”

