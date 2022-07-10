Yung Miami Slays In A Two-Piece Ensemble In London

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is still living it up in London and was recently spotted out donning a sparkly two piece ensmeble that we love!

Taking to Instagram, the rapper showed off an IG Carousel where she rocked a sexy two piece Paco Rabanne ensemble that fit her like a glove. The beauty accessorized the look with strappy heels from Giuseppe Zanotti and minimal jewelry and rocked a matching Prada handbag to set the entire look off right. She wore her hair in a half up half down look with swooped edges and rocked a glamourous makeup beat on her face.

“Pull up looking too good!!!!” she captioned the photo set on the social media platform.

Check it out below.

“I love this entire look,” one of the rapper’s followers wrote underneath the stunning photo set while another commented with, “Ate us .”

We’re just loving this look on the rap star! What do you think about Yung Miami’s fashionable slay?

