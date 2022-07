93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

From the Eastside of the ATL to Hampton University to Dreamville this Grammy-nominated artist has been shaking rooms since 2010. JID aka J.I.D has been on the move promoting his new album ‘The Forever Story’, the sequel to his 2017 project ‘The Never Stroy’. JID sat down with the Problem Child to discuss his album, and the journey of becoming a household name – check out the interview below!

