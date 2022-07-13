93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

T-Pain had some words to say about Chris Brown and his attitude. Recently the singer had some words to say about his lower-than-anticipated album sales on his story and T-Pain had words to say. Also, Ray-J is talking about changing his name, for a random reason but Da. Brat explains this story and what princess complex means in the Hot Spot.

T-Pain Says Chris Brown Has A Princess Complex & Ray-J Plans To Change His Name was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com