Hero Or Villain? Alleged $3.3M Scheme That Fixed People’s Bad Credit Leads To Felony Charges

Maybe all heroes should wear capes.

Meet 29-year-old Roekeicha Brisby of Humble, Texas.

For creditors—who thrive in a world that makes it far easier to fall into bad credit than it does to climb out of it—Brisby is certainly a villain.

According to KHOU 11, Brisby is accused of illegally fixing people’s credit through a credit repair scheme that erased more than $3.3 million in credit debt between November 2020 and March 2022. (The horror.) She’s been charged with felony forgery and fraudulent use of identifying information after she was arrested over the weekend by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

From KHOU 11:

The false reports contained information about loss and stolen credit cards seeking to erase approximately $980,000 of debt on behalf of 27 people, documents show.

A total of 133 fictitious reports were submitted to several financial institutions, including Discover Bank, First Credit Union and Credit Central. Herman says there’s also evidence she used falsified reports from other agencies as well.

The documents show another institution received 74 fictitious police reports from Rose Credit Services pretending to originate from Precinct 4, seeking to erase about $1.4 million in debt for 74 clients, claiming the debt occurred from criminal activity.

If she hadn’t gotten caught, she’d be a hero. She’d be Robin Hood for those beholden to a system designed to keep poor people poor—a society that says “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” knowing those “bootstraps” are more like financial shackles.

But because she got caught, her clients are thought of as victims rather than the people she tried to help in a capitalist world that doesn’t want them helped.

“She was always posting everywhere on social media, Instagram, Tik Tok on how well she was doing with people’s numbers, and I wasn’t one of them,” Valerie Cobio, who said she paid hundreds of dollars and provided her personal documents to Brisby, told KHOU. “It’s just a really ugly feeling to get a phone call or to get an email or have an officer show up at your door to let you know that the person you thought was legit is screwing you over.”

But was it really Brisby’s intent to screw her clients over? Is it not important to look at why she might have done what she’s accused of?

Maybe it should be considered that Brisby is a Black woman and, while the credit system is supposed to be race-neutral (since 1974, at least), it’s demonstrably anything but, according to the thorough explainer published by the Washington Post on how it’s “impossible” for credit scores to be racially unbiased.

Maybe the mounds of evidence indicating that the credit score system is unfair serve as proof that said system is the real scam.

Or maybe Brisby is the bad guy and her clients are her victims. All I’m saying is, people who might be shouting “Free Roekeicha Brisby” after reading about her arrest might not be entirely wrong.

At any rate, prosecutors requested that Brisby’s bond be denied because she was already out on bond for an injury to a child charge, in which she’s accused of not taking her 7-year-old son to get treatment until three days after her boyfriend allegedly forced him into a hot shower as punishment for getting a bad grade.

Maybe Brisby is neither a hero nor a villain. Maybe she’s just a complicated human in a complicated (and unforgiving) world.

I won’t throw a cape on her, but I won’t call her a villain either.

