We’ve been loving Saweetie’s fresh baldie style but the beauty recently explained that her look is a lot more symbolic than just being fashion forward.

The beauty recently sat down with Kevin Hart and opened up about why she initially cut all of her hair off, explaining that the big chop has a lot of meaning behind it. “I feel like it’s symbolic to where I’m at just in my human life,” to which Kevin Hart asked her to define what she meant.

She then continued, “I feel like, in quarantine, I had time to do a lot of self-reflection. I learned how to meditate. And through meditation, I’ve had access to my higher self. And that gave me a whole new experience. ANd when I did that, I wanted o start fresh. And I did my research and I read that hair holds a lot of energy. So it’s essentially the metamorphosis of Saweetie and Diamonte. Caterpillar to butterfly.”

Check out Saweetie’s explanation as posted on her Instagram page below.

What do you think about Saweetie’s explanation?

Saweetie Explains The Symbolic Meaning Behind Her Fresh Baldie: ‘Caterpillar To Butterfly’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com