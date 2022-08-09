Frontier Now Offering Nonstop Flights From BWI To Las Vegas For As Low As $89!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s vacation season and we all deserve a break and now, might be your chance!

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that they will be offering nonstop daily services between Baltimore and Las Vegas!

The airline is offering tickets for as low as $89.

“This added service from Frontier offers low fares and new travel options for our passengers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “We welcome these new flights and look forward to working with Frontier to build upon its success in our market.”

The new service will begin on August 9. Click here for more info.

