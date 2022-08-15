Will And Jada Smith Spotted Out Together For First Time Since The Oscars

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Even though they have kept a low profile Will and Jada are back outside. Last week the couple was spotted for the first time since the Oscars.

As per Page Six, the two stars were out publicly. On Saturday, August 13 they were seen holding hands in Malibu, California by the celebrity hot spot Nobu. Will and Jada seemed to be in good spirits as they waved to onlookers on the street. He was sporting a navy blue polo shirt, blue pants, and white Nike Air Force 1 highs. His other half wore a black jumpsuit with a flannel shirt tied around her waist.

This marks the first time The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor has made a public appearance with his wife since his recent formal apology to Chris Rock. In a video clip, he made it clear he regrets slapping Chris Rock on live television. “I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out,” he said. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Chris Rock has yet to respond to the apology. You can see Will and Jada out and about below.

