QOTD – What Was The Last R&B Song That Touched Your Soul?

Last week in the world of R&B music, one of the genre’s most innovative producers stirred the pot with one tweet.

Diddy alluded to the genre being a corpse of its former self, asking his 15.3 million Twitter followers one simple question: “Who killed R&B?”

Diddy’s tweet caused a state-of-the-soul-union of sorts as many have been chiming in over the past few days to weigh in, including the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul herself, Mary J. Blige. “You can’t kill something that’s in our DNA,” Blige told her industry peer once the convo was brought to IG Live, also telling Diddy later in their virtual one-on-one, “It’s gonna keep transitioning from generation to generation to generation to generation.”

In our upcoming interview with Tank (premieres August 24th 10/9c), he opens up about his thoughts surrounding the whole topic.

With all this R&B talk currently being discussed, we wanted to find out what was that last R&B song that truly touched your soul? Headkrack, Lore’l, and the Hustler’s discuss, watch the full convo and let us know on social media your answer!

