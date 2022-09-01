93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Latto took to Instagram earlier today to show off her gorgeous face and body and served curves for the girls, and we can’t get enough!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her killer curves and cakes in a little black cut out dress that screamed sex appeal. She paired the all black look with pointed toe black pumps and matching undergarments. As for her hair, she wore her platinum blonde locks in a slicked back hairstyle that embodied the wet look. She wore her hair parted over to one side of her face and posed to show off her look from different angles while sharing the look on the platform for her millions of Instagram followers.

“You want a young b*** with ambition? Play ya roleeee @jeanpaulgaultier” the rap star captioned the sexy photo set for her 9.6 million Instagram followers. Check out the IG carousel below.

Many of Latto’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “its all there ,” commented one of the starlet’s followers while another left, “The biggest ” underneath the fashionable pic and another commented with, “It’s giving commercials ”

This look is definitely giving!

What do you think of this sexy, all black look? Would you rock it?

Latto Shows Off Her Curvy Cakes On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com