Kes Talks Classic Hits Plus New Single “Liki Tiki” With Ricky Platinum

CLOSE
Before The Liki Tiki Tour hit The Fillmore Silver Spring, Kes caught up with Ricky Platinum for an exclusive interview for KYS Culture Bash! They talk about new single “Liki Tiki”, carnival, his diverse musical collection and what future collaborations may be coming up for the Key Band. Watch the full interview below:
KYS CULTURE BASH INTERNATIONAL SHOW SUNDAYS 7pm – 9pm
Get Your Tickets for the show here: https://livemu.sc/3RAu8R9
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
More From KYSDC