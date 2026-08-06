Listen Live
Close
Music

JAŸ-Z Drops Verse On Beyoncé's 'Morning Dew (Donk)' & Fans Weigh In

JAŸ-Z Drops First New Verse In Years On Beyoncé’s ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ & Fans Weigh In

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning (Aug. 5), Beyoncé released the remix to her latest cut "Morning Dew" which featured some guest vocals from her hubby, Hova.

Published on August 6, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two performers on stage, a man in a Yankees baseball cap and a woman in a black and white striped jumpsuit, singing and dancing under a large video screen.
Source: Roc Nation / Roc Nation

For years now, JAŸ-Z and Beyoncé have established themselves as music artists who basically never collaborate with anyone outside their happy marriage, but when they finally do, best believe 9 times out of 10 it’s going to be with each other.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning (Aug. 5), Beyoncé released the remix to her latest cut “Morning Dew” which featured some guest vocals from her hubby, Hova who spit his first new verse on a record in years. Standing tall next to his beloved boo on the track next, Hova reminded us how easy he can get his point across when it comes to naysayers be simply spitting bars like “You n*ggas tweet alot/all you do is tweet/Poppin’ on the pods, but you ain’t doing sh*t/We just making love/we just getting rich/Y’all keep doing that, we’ll keep doing this/I caught a f*ck n*gga hatin’ on my wrist/I caught a hoe n*gga hatin’ on my b*tch…”

Y’all already know people are going to take issue with Jay calling Bey his “b-tch” but real Hip-Hoppers know the science.

The new verse comes after Jay began to make his rap rounds with his now-famous freestyle at the Roots picnic earlier this summer and, of course, his three-day concert at Yankee Stadium. Needless to say, fans suspect the man to drop a new full-length album at some point in the near future.

Check out Beyoncé and JAŸ-Z get back on the track once again below and see how social media is feeling about the remix below.

JAŸ-Z Drops First New Verse In Years On Beyoncé’s ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ & Fans Weigh In was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

P Diddy At HMV inLondon

Diddy Moved Out Solitary Confinement Following Prison Fight

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Is Done With America, Heads To South Korea

Hip-Hop Wired
A man with a beard embracing a woman with dark hair in a dimly lit restaurant or bar setting.

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI

Rod Wave Facing More Than 90GB Of Alleged Evidence In 2025 Shooting Case

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
18:51
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

Jesus Is Coming To Sin City With Gospel Residency

Comments
43:05
Reality TV  |  imjeremiahjones

Bambi Is Choosing Fitness After Reality TV

Comments
10 Items
News  |  Keenan Higgins

Howard University Surprise Unenrollments Spark Outrage

Comments
36:43
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Lil Rel Taps Karlous Miller To Co Star In Directorial Debut

Comments
Local  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Cyclosporiasis Cases Surge Past 100 Amid Nationwide Outbreak

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close