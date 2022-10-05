HomeCelebrity News

Sammie Talks Millennium Tour and Memorable VERZUZ Appearance

Sammie

Source: Nagina Lee / iOne Digital

In an exclusive interview with K975’s Brian Dawson, R&B crooner Sammie expresses his excitement for The Millennium Tour, which hits Charlotte’s Spectrum Arena this Saturday, October 8! He also briefly talks about his memorable VERZUZ appearance and his upcoming RSVP project with tourmates Bobby V. and Pleasure P, along with Ray J!

“The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” is happening at Charlotte’s Spectrum Arena on October 8! Tickets are still on sale at Ticketmaster!

