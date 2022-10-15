Summer Walker still has that pregnancy glow as she’s gearing up for motherhood again and took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump in a crop top and skirt.
While the beauty didn’t caption this trendy Instagram post, her followers left enough comments underneath the photo set which proved that the look spoke for itself. “Awww the baby bump ,” one of the starlet’s fans commented on the look while another wrote “So pretty ” underneath the fashionable video and another commented with, “I think summer love being pregnant ” complimenting the beauty’s obvious pregnancy glow.
What do you think about Summer’s furry fall style? Did she nail it?
Summer Walker Shows Off Her Baby Bump In a Two Piece Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com