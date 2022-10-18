Kanye West Takes Dig At Tremaine Emory With “Tremendez” Shirt

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s war against damn near everyone with some sense continues.

One person he’s been singling out is Tremaine Emory, the founder of Denim Tears and Supreme’s current creative director.

Ye has now moved on from the social media rants about Emory and has decided to wear a shirt with his new nickname, Tremendez.

The shirt says Tremendez at the very top, and under it is a picture of Emory with a white hand covering his mouth. You can also see the sleeve of the white hand, which is outfitted with an American flag. Ye completed the look by tucking the shirt into black jeans and wore oversized black boots.

He rocked the shirt while out on a date with the woman he’s been most recently linked to, 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalù.

The fallout between Emory and West began after Ye wore a White Lives Matter shirt at his Yeezy Season 9 fashion presentation earlier this month. That’s when Ye accused LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault of killing his best friend, Virgil Abloh, who actually died in November after battling brain cancer.

Emory clapped back at the baseless claim, saying, “You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews…YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH.”

Days later, West surfaced and responded to Emory and gave him his new nickname.

“Tremaine’s new name as the BLM officer at Supreme is Tremendez … You only got the job since you were black and you used to work for me and you knew Virgil [Abloh].”

