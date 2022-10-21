Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Entering Her New Season

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is still embracing her next chapter and has been very open and transparent with her Instagram followers about her journey and how she’s entering her new season.

The actress took to Instagram today to share a fun Instagram Reel where she’s all dolled up and rocking a sparkling black, cut out dress with thigh high slit and heels and getting ready to enjoy the weekend.

Rocking her hair in Bantu knots and big, fluffy curls, the beauty was all smiles as she danced around in her little black dress. “You’re entering the season where everything works out for you every time. Keep your head up and hoops big, ladies!! What’s one thing you’re doing for yourself this weekend?,” she captioned the short video. Check it out below.

Tia has been giving us motivational content ever since she announced that she’s divorcing from her husband of over a decade, Cory Hardrict. After the news, she’s been sure to share her journey of staying positive in the midst of everything with her followers in a series of vulnerable and heart felt posts.

After the news broke, the starlet took to Instagram to confirm the news in an emotional post of the now-separated couple along with the caption, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

