Drake Announces ‘Her Loss’ Collab Album with 21 Savage
Drake is celebrating his birthday today and gifting fans with a new joint album dropping this week!
https://twitter.com/DrakeDirect_/status/1584255850754908160?s=20&t=tU7YxOfev_ugEyB-sEIgSw
After dropping the official video for ‘Jimmy Crooks’ featuring 21 Savage, the Toronto rapper announced an upcoming joint album called ‘Her Loss.’
https://twitter.com/OVOSound/status/1583936352269500416?s=20&t=tU7YxOfev_ugEyB-sEIgSw
There’s no secret these two have undeniable musical chemistry as we have ‘Knife Talk,’ ‘Sneakin’, ‘Issa’ and ‘Mr. Right Now.’
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Condemning Anti-Semitic Comments
Kim Kardashian speaks out against her ex-husbands latest controversial anti-Semitic statements.
The Skims mogul, posted a message on her social media condemning hate against the Jewish community.
https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/1584581098377707522?s=20&t=M2DLYqoVOwlc8gA4GBNRqA
Her famous sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and her mother, Kris Jenner, echoed her sentiments, voicing support for the Jewish community.
“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” read a message posted on their Instagram pages.
Drake Announces New Collab Album + Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Condemning Anti-Semitic Comments was originally published on blackamericaweb.com