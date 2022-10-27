The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Kancelled Kanye’ | Episode 91

Kanye West continues to dig himself in a deeper hole and is being cancelled and dropped by brands. Next up, Eva and Lore’l talk their celebrity crushes growing up and if they have met them. Plus. there’s a shocking allegation of a woman going to get a BBL and came back with a kidney missing. Find out what happened.

