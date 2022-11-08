93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

History has been made tonight in Maryland!

Democratic candidate Wes Moore has been elected as the state’s first black governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

Moore is only the third black governor elected in the country.

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘KYS’ TO 37890!

Moore is a political newcomer but a longtime businessman and philanthropist. His campaign consisted of eliminating childhood poverty and ensuring Maryland remains a state dedicated to reproductive rights.

Moore’s win puts the state back into democratic hands after two terms with Governor Larry Hogan.

READ MORE: DMV Midterm Election Results

READ MORE: All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Democratic Candidate Wes Moore Makes History In Maryland After Being Elected As State’s First Black Governor was originally published on 92q.com