93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Our legal expert @iamlegallyhype discusses the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson, what legal recourse her family can take, and what needs to happen next in order for any legal justice to be served.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We previously reported that the 25-year-old stylist was vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month to celebrate a birthday. The group of seven friends left from Charlotte, North Carolina, and one day into the trip – Shanquella mysteriously died.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As of November 17th, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has now gotten involved in the suspicious death of 25-year-old popular North Carolina braider, Shanquella Robinson, who mysteriously died while vacationing with friends in Mexico.

Related: Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video

The federal agency has reportedly intervened on behalf of Shanquella’s parents, Salamondra and Bernard Robinson, who reported her death after Mexican authorities suggested there was no foul play but Shanquella’s autopsy report determined that she died from a broken neck and suffered severe spinal cord injuries, according to BET.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Watch the full conversation below & we’ll keep you updated with the latest developments surrounding this case.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Believe The Hype: Potential Legal Action Shanquella Robinson’s Family Could Pursue [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com