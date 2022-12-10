HomeLittle Bacon Bear

Mike Scot talks about muses, traveling, and his song ‘Cellular’

Fresh off his #KYSVersus win, Mike Scot  sat with Little Bacon Bear to talk about his musical journey.

Beyond his childhood in PG, his traveling helped shaped his music. Get to know Mike in this exclusive interview!

Check out his single ‘Cellular’:

Shot at: 4L FACTORY

Shot by: BLUE VISIONZSET IT OFF TV

Edit: @littlebaconbear

Want an interview? DMV Artists ONLY!

Submit here: https://bit.ly/3WTBDFY

@littlebaconbear | littlebaconbear.com

littlebaconbear

