“It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn.”

After spending almost an entire year in a Russian prison camp and recently returning home due to a prisoner swap, Brittney Griner has finally shared words with the world. The Houston-born WNBA star was taken into custody on February 17, 2022 due to an illegal wax pen found in her luggage in Russia. After the United States government arranged a prisoner swap for Brittney, she was reunited with her family and her fiance, Cherelle Griner.

After thanking her legal team, her family, friends, and everyone who put in an effort to bring her home, Griner went on to explain how she will be utilizing her voice and platform to help President Biden bring ex-marine, Paul Whelan home. Despite the praise some people are giving the Biden-Harris administration for freeing Brittney, there has also been a lot of backlash from those who believe that Paul should have been more of a priority than Brittney considering his military background.

The question was in the air about Brittney returning to the WNBA after months of being imprisoned by Russia. She responded to the doubts with, “I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

Brittney has had a long 2022. She shared that she “dug deep to keep her faith” and we are excited to have her back on U.S. soil.

Will you be tuning in this upcoming season to see the star athlete hit the court again? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Brittney Griner Shares Her First Statement After Russian Prison Release was originally published on hot1009.com