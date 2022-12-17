Morgan State University To Create New Medical School

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

From Meharry Medical College to Morehouse School of Medicine, historically Black colleges and universities across the country have nurtured scholars who have transformed the world of medicine. In an effort to build upon the legacy of excellence and change the narrative surrounding diversity in the medical sciences, Morgan State University will become the first HBCU to open a medical school in 45 years, CBS Baltimore reported.

Throughout the United States, there are over 100 HBCUs. However, less than 10 institutions have operating medical programs. Research shows that although historically Black colleges and universities account for 2.3 percent of medical institutions, they produce 9.8 percent of Black medical school graduates. Through the school, Morgan State aims to provide opportunities in STEM for underrepresented students and fill in the gap when it comes to the physician shortage in the U.S. The Baltimore-based HBCU will team up with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital to create the school.

“Let’s do this for Baltimore; let’s do this for our community,” Dr. John Sealey, the Founding Dean of the proposed medical school, shared in a statement. “If you want to be a doctor there, you’re going to be a doctor there. That’s the whole important aspect of it. You see it, you dream it, and you do it.” Jon D’Souza, who serves as Ascension St. Agnes’ Chief Medical Officer, says the school will take a proactive approach to addressing health inequities that exist within underserved communities. “We want to make sure we’re doing our part in training that next generation and we also want to make sure that the physicians we’re training are coming from the community they’re going to serve,” he shared.

Morgan State University’s new medical school is slated to open in 2023. Louisiana-based Xavier University also announced plans to open a medical institution.

