93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is still living it up while on vacation and took to Instagram once again to show off her toned bikini body.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared a sexy Instagram Reel of herself in an outdoor waterfall as she modeled her killer body in a green string bikini and bared all while she showed off her cakes. She wore her locs in her box braids and was all smiles as she enjoyed her time in the sun.

Vacation looks good on her! And the starlet’s millions of Instagram followers definitely agree as they flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval.

“ seeeesssshhhhh Hurt’em Gab don’t let up,” one of the actress’ millions of followers wrote while another commented with “ Snatched ” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the jaw dropping video.

We’ll be adopting Gab’s workout routine ASAP!

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com