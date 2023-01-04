Damar Hamlin’s Family Optimistic As NFL Safety Remains In Critical Condition

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The family of NFL safety Damar Hamlin has finally spoke out about his condition.

MORE: NFL Criticized For Trying To Continue Game After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest after making what seemed like a routine tackle. He was administered CPR and immediately taken to the hospital.

During a television interview, Hamlin’s uncle gave an update on his condition, telling the reporter that Damar was still on a ventilator but has improved.

“Right now there’s just trying to get him to breathe better, he said. “He’s on a ventilator to help with breathing. They’re trying to get his lungs back to full strength. He was 100% being assisted by the ventilator yesterday and he’s improved, I believe, up to 50%, so that’s definitely an upward trend, and we’re thankful.”

According to TMZ, the Buffalo Bills said Hamlin is showing “signs of improvement,” but is expected to stay in the ICU as doctors continue to monitor him.

In a statement released on Twitter, the family expressed gratitude for the love and support from everyone for Damar through the family’s trying times.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” the statement read.

The family also thanked first responders and healthcare officials who rushed to Hamlin’s aid.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be a part of the Buffalo Bills organization,” the statement went on to read.

The support from around the world for Damar Hamlin has been unbelievable. In less the 24 hours after his injury, a GoFundMe that was previously set up to raise money for Hamlin’s toy drive exceeded $6 million dollars. Some of the biggest donations were from fellow NFL players including Tom Brady and Russel Wilson.

In an unprecedented moment on ESPN, Former NFL Quarterback, Dan Orlovsky stopped his segment on NFL live to say a powerful prayer for Hamlin on national television. The moment has been viewed on Twitter almost two million times with thousands of shares.

Although the family says Hamlin is slowly getting better, let’s please continue to send them our prayers.

