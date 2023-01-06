93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

he Mexican Army accompanied the National Guard to protect the facility where Mexican drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman Lopez, ‘El Raton’, 32, son of former drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was taken by helicopter.

During his capture, 10 soldiers and 19 suspects were killed, officials said. In retaliation, gang members set up road blocks, set fire to vehicles and attacked a local airport.

The Mexican Army Prepares for Battle with Cartel After Capturing El Chapo’s Son was originally published on theboxhouston.com