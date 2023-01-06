Get to know Grind FRVR and Dir. Jones

HomeDMV Music

Right before the end of the year, Little Bacon Bear met Grind FRVR and Dir. Jones as they were the last winners of #KYSVersus of 2022. They even unveiled their new group name in this exclusive interview so get to know them and check out their single ‘Walk Away’

Watch:

Listen to their single ‘Walk Away’

