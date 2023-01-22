Celebrity Dentist & Howard Alum Dr. Q Responsible For Veneers and Smiles of GloRilla, Desi Banks, and More!

Leah Henry is a multimedia on air personality and producer in the DMV. She has a big personality like her home state of Texas! As a graduate of Howard University, Leah's no stranger to the area. You can catch her on the airwaves of 93.9 WKYS. Leah is also an entertainment correspondent on Good Day DC and Fox Soul’s “The Mix.” She's the creator and producer of "Leah's Lemonade" her own digital entertainment platform. Leah’s Lemonade has been featured in several outlets including “Real HouseWives of Potomac,” TMZ, People Magazine, Buzzfeed, Yahoo, and more. Leah's best known for her exclusive celebrity interviews with guests like Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon, Tyrese Gibson, Mathew Knowles, And Saweetie to name a few. With Oprah as one of her biggest inspirations, Leah eventually wants to be a daytime a talk show host and hopes to inspires the future media moguls of the world.

If you wanted to know who puts quality smiles on stars like GloRilla, Sleazy, and Desi Banks…You’re looking for Memphis Native Quodarris “Dr. Q” Toney.

The celebrity Dentist has created a viral brand known for transforming smiles with his cosmetic dentistry. Now preparing to open another location in Atlanta, Art of Aesthetics has become a staple for people wanting quality veneers and high quality dental services.

Dr. Q stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to talk about his journey from a Howard University Dental School to celebrity clients. He talked about how he connect with GloRilla and how he’s expanded his clientele. Dr. Q also broke down the does and don’ts when it comes to veneers, how much you should save, and what people should know before a consultation.