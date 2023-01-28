HomeLittle Bacon Bear

#KYSVersus winner Lex Da Great talks ‘Vulnerable’

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Super nice to meet Lex after her flawless KYS Versus win with her record ‘Vulnerable’. Get to know her in this exclusive interview with Little Bacon Bear

Follow:

Lex Da Cat (IG)

Little Bacon Bear

Listen to Vulnerable by LexDaCat

Check out her debut mixtape ‘Untitled’

 

Shot by:

Set It Off TV

Blue Visionz

Want an interview?

DMV Artists ONLY! Submit here: https://bit.ly/3WTBDFY

More From KYSDC
Close