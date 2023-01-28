CASH Campaign of MD Offering Free Tax Preparation Services For Low to Moderate Income

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Tax preparation can be a taxing task for anyone. There’s a local campaign that’s offering to help for free.

The CASH Campaign of Maryland, along with Mayor Brandon Scott, reminded city residents that free tax preparation services are available to those who earn under $60,000 annually. We’ve been given the benefit of technology that has made tax filing a little easier for us to manage, but experts maintain that it could be better to have them filed professionally.

Visit the the campaign website to get your appointment scheduled or call 410-234-8008. They have multiple locations in the city where residents can meet with representatives who can help. It’s a process that comes with concerns and questions. Having some guidance could be a key step in gaining some financial footing.

Acting IRS Commissioner Douglas O’Donell says the earlier you file, the better. “We do ask that you file your tax return as soon as you have all of the information required to file a return. The earlier you get it in, the more quickly we can process it. Please do file electronically. There are ways to do it for free or for low cost,” O’Donnell said.

Tax season is officially here but you don’t have to handle it alone. Good to see the city lending a helping hand.

